Some schools planning for extra-curricular activities amid COVID pandemic

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many high school students in our area are already preparing to take part in extra-curricular activities for school this fall, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In Lamar County, some football players have been working out in small groups.
And some band members have also been rehearsing together, while others have been doing so online.
Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith says the Mississippi High School Activities Association gave approval on June 1 to begin preparing for fall sports and other activities.
She says it’s all being done on a voluntary basis.
“We started by talking to the coaches, ‘how do you feel about this, do you think you can meet these guidelines and get your team back in and start practicing’ and then, of course, we approached parents and the athletes, because it has been voluntary,” Smith said. “I hope to put some surveys together and get them out by next week that go to all of our parents and our staff as well to see how do they feel about, do they want to return in the building, do they return virtually, how do they feel about wearing a mask, having their temperatures checked?”
Smith says most of the middle schools in her district are waiting until July to start preparing for fall extra-curricular activities.
