SBA loans assistance for residents, businesses affected by April 19 tornado ends July 20

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion and Lamar County residents and businesses affected by the April 19 tornado have until July 20 to apply for an Small Business Administration loan. The filing deadline is for physical property damage applications.
“Don’t wait until the last minute to apply,” SBA Public Affairs Specialist Janel Finley said. “Just apply right now and get it out of the way. This is assistance that is a great opportunity for anyone who has a lot of damage and needs any kind of assistance, SBA is here to help.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center for those who were impacted by the storm and need help applying for a low-interest loan.
“If you’re at home, just pull up that website, https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and it will have an electronic loan application there and you also can go to www.sba.gov and you will also see that icon for electronic loan application,” Finley said.
For one-on-one assistance with applying, you can call (571) 422-8013 or (571) 422-0331. The VDLOC is open Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.