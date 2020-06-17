Petal citizens call for body cameras for police

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police body cameras were among the topics discussed during Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting in Petal.
Sharon Catledge asked the Board during the meeting why the police officers do not have body cameras.
Catledge said she feels the Board should include the cameras in next year’s budget for safety reasons.
“in lieu of all the police brutality and distrust between citizens and the police department, I feel it is necessary for the police to wear body cameras to protect them as well as the citizens,” Catledge said.
The new budget takes effect Oct. 1. The Board said in the meeting that discussions for next year’s budget could begin in August.
