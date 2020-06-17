Hattiesburg Fire Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Wednesday that an employee of the Hattiesburg Fire Department tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth city employee to test positive since March 11.
The employee has not been at work since June 13.
According to the city, the employee volunteered during a mask distribution Saturday at Fire Station No. 8 at 104 Lamar Boulevard.
Hattiesburg health care partners advised the city that the probability of virus transfer from this event is limited due to limited interaction between volunteers and the public and the use of personal protective equipment during distribution, but the city is asking anyone who picked up a mask Saturday at Fire Station No. 8 to self-monitor for symptoms and be tested if needed.
Two additional HFD employees are now at home in self-isolation after after having direct exposure with the employee. They will remain in isolation until testing results are received.
The department traced indirect exposure to 14 other employees, who will be tested and continue to wear PPE while at work out of an abundance of caution.
All employees with direct and indirect exposure have been notified, and tests will be scheduled for any employee who wants to be tested out of caution, even if there was no direct exposure.
The steps taken are part of the city’s Exposure & Symptoms Protocol for COVID-19, which was developed based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and input from the Hattiesburg medical community.
Testing is available in the following Hattiesburg locations:
CE Roy COVID-19 Testing Site – FREE
300 East 5th Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cough + Fever Clinic / Curbside COVID Testing
5905 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Merit Health Wesley – Resident Clinic103 Asbury Circle, Hattiesburg, MS 39402Phone Number: 601-268-5200
Trust Care
6176 US Highway 98, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Phone Number: 601-475-0444
SeMRHI - Minor Care Clinic
123 South 27th Avenue Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Hours: Mon. – Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Phone Number: 601-450-3030
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.