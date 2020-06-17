Funeral services held for Simpson Co. deputy James Blair

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Simpson County deputy James Blair will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Blair was shot and killed while on duty Friday.
Blair was 77 years old.
His accused killer, Joaquin Blackwell, was captured after a manhunt that lasted nearly 24 hours.
Blair was transporting Blackwell to a mental health facility in the area. The Simpson County Sheriff’s office said Blackwell took the deputy’s gun and shot him and then ran off into the woods.
Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves ordered all flags be flown at half staff in honor of Deputy Blair.
