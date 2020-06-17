Family mourns Brookhaven teen killed at party early Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trevion Sanders' dad, Bruce Lyons, asked his son to help him get some things out of his truck before he left for the Monday night party.
They had an arrangement for nights like this. He would be home, but if he was going to stay out all night, he’d text.
That text never came.
“I just didn’t know it was gonna be the last time. I didn’t know he wouldn’t be coming back,” said Bruce Lyons.
Trevion, known to his friends as “Fat Trey,” was shot to death between 4 and 5 this morning at a party on California Road in Lincoln County, officials say. Nineteen-year-old Ashton Jackson is charged in his death.
Sanders’ father says Jackson was a friend of his son. Sheriff Steve Rushing said authorities are trying to figure out what the motive for the shooting is.
“At this time we’re still trying to get all the background and all the information on what occurred and we’re still in the process of it, but we have enough information to charge him with murder in the first degree.”
Trey's mother, Lawanda Lyons, didn't get to say goodbye.
“We all sat on the porch, had a good time laughing and talking, and when he got up to leave before this incident happened this morning, I didn’t really get to say nothing to him,” she said.
Jon Albritton and Trey had known each other since 7th grade football. He describes his friend as a funny, good guy, and said he'll always remember Trey's kindness on his sister's 7th birthday.
“My sister’s birthday is January 1, and he went to the store and bought her a barbie doll for her birthday,” Albritton said.
When asked if any of his other friends had bought his sister a present, he said. “I don’t think they did.”
Rushing says the investigation continues.
