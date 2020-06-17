Hattiesburg apartment building catches fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A building inside a Hattiesburg apartment complex caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Video sent to WDAM just after the fire started shows flames shooting from the roof of a building in the Twin Oaks apartment complex off Oak Grove Road.
It appears firefighters have gotten the flames under control, but first responders are still working the scene.
Hattiesburg police have shut down Oak Grove Road north of Lincoln Road extension to give firefighters room to work.
