Covington Chamber of Commerce to host annual retreat Thursday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Chamber of Commerce will host a special gathering this week to look for new ways to improve the local economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Thursday afternoon, that organization will hold its annual retreat at the People’s Bank in downtown Collins.
Four new board members and new elected officers will take part.
“This is just a planning retreat,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “We will look at last year’s program of work, critique it, see what went right, changes that we want to make and then look to the future, what is our vision for the coming year.”
“It’s been a very difficult time, but things have been very positive in our local community,” Shoemake said. “Our restaurants have been doing curbside service and so, as I have said, things have not slowed down a lot. We’ve tried to keep everything going.”
The fiscal year for the organization begins on July 1.
