Bridging the Gap protests to bring Hattiesburg, Petal together

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two protests will happen in Forrest County this week continuing the push for the community to come together.
The Bridging the Gap protests will start Friday at 2 p.m. with a march from Chain Park to Petal.
“Bridging the Gap is crossing the bridge from Hattiesburg to Petal, symbolically means bridging the gap between the communities, between the people,” said organizer Reginald Virgil.
Virgil has attended the Petal protests of Mayor Hal Marx and the Hattiesburg Black Lives Matter march.
“What I feel from engaging with the people and of course watching it from a different view is people are fed up,” said Virgil.
Virgil says this week’s protests are working toward a common goal.
“Address the issues of police brutality. It is to address the systemic issues that we are facing within our county, within our state, our nation and the world,” Virgil said.
There will also be a sit in at Hattiesburg City Hall on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
