Barker declares Graduate Recognition Week in Hub City

At tonight's @Hattiesburg City Council meeting, Mayor Toby Barker issued a proclamation in honor of Graduate Recognition Week. To all of our classes of 2020, we're very, very proud of you and what you have achieved this year. GRADUATE RECOGNITION WEEK PROCLAMATION WHEREAS, coronavirus has presented immense challenges for everyone in our community, including our partners in education – and, specifically for the graduating classes of 2020; WHEREAS, throughout the final months of their high school and collegiate careers, graduating classes had to tackle new technology and take on new ways of learning; WHEREAS, the terms “social-distancing,” “ZOOM,” “masks,” “quarantine” and “celebration parades” will forever play a role in describing this chapter of what will be incredible stories told to their own children one day; WHEREAS, many of the traditional celebrations that come with a final education year – proms, graduation celebrations and graduation itself - had to be canceled, rescheduled or reimagined; WHEREAS, all of Hattiesburg’s graduating classes of 2020 have watched history unfold before them - through the lenses of public health, social and civil conversations; WHEREAS, Hattiesburgers have always risen to the occasion of showing empathy in times of need and celebration in times of triumphs; and WHEREAS, we invite all of our citizens to celebrate Hattiesburg’s graduates by getting to know them, recognizing their aspirations and contributions and honoring them through this journey – a journey that has looked so very different than those who have walked before them; NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mayor Toby Barker, with the Hattiesburg City Council, do hereby proclaim the week of June 15 – June 19 as Graduate Recognition Week in the City of Hattiesburg, where we will celebrate all of Hattiesburg’s graduates who are a part of the Class of 2020. #HBURGGRAD Hattiesburg High School Presbyterian Christian School Sacred Heart Catholic School Oak Grove High School, Hattiesburg MS Forrest County Agricultural High School Pearl River Community College The University of Southern Mississippi William Carey University