Senator: MDOC’s new commissioner “exonerated” in Angola investigations, but La. official disagrees

“What does that mean that proves he was exonerated? What would exonerate him? There were no formal criminal charges against him,” said Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, whose 2017 investigative audit detailed four separate possible violations of state law and misuse of taxpayer dollars directly tied to Cain. “I would say that it was also never proved that my report I issued was incorrect, either. We still stand by the report and the factual data we put in the report.”