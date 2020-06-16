Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity is slightly lower today. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 90s. Friday and Saturday will be a little warmer as highs reach the mid 90s. We won’t really see any real rain until Sunday or Monday when we finally get a weak system into the area.
