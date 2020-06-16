Miss. education leaders working on key issues to reopen school

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - How do you reopen schools? That’s the question the Mississippi Department of Education is asking and it’s partnering with nine superintendents to work on an answer.
Columbia School District Superintendent Jason Harris said they are working on the key issues districts need to address to reopen schools in August. Harris named the six issues the Mississippi Department of Education and its partners of nine superintendents are tackling.
"Academy programming, pperations, family and community support, communications, health and safety, and then technology learning and management systems,” Harris said.
Those topics outline a three-month timeline of strategies district leaders need to consider to open. Education leaders will update the plans every three months to plan each segment of the school year. But Harris said nothing is set in stone when you’re planning around COVID -19.
“A lot of this is going to come back to what’s really good for your district and that local area,” Harris said. “I think that is significant, because across the state as well as across the country, you have, I guess what they would qualify as a hot spot. So, some people are going to be indifferent qualification across the state.”
When the time comes, MDE and education leaders like Harris will decide what kind of school opening schedule is best for each district. There’s traditional while meeting CDC and the state’s health department guidelines. Hybrid, which combines online and face-to-face instruction, and virtual, which is how school districts ended this school year.
“We have obviously learned a lot and have been able to grow a lot,” Harris said.
Harris said whichever route is best for school districts, including Columbia’s, the most important thing is to make sure parents know school leaders are doing everything they can to make sure students have a safe learning environment for students.
