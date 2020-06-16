Miss. doctor sentenced in health care fraud scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced 37-year-old Dr. Shahjahan Sultan to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Sultan was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,102,634.65 to Express Scripts (TRICARE), $582,280.79 to CVS Caremark and $115,611.03 to Catamaran. A money judgement of more than $2.3 million was also imposed on Sultan.