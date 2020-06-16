Mere meanderings from the Isle of Isolation ...

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Returning late from a few ventures beyond the Isle of Isolation. Good to see familiar faces again, but back to our ramblings ...
- You know what’s gotten real old, real quick?
If we happen to be tired, it may not be the first thought, but guarantee you it’s in the top five: “Oh crud, do we have it?”
“It”, of course, is the no-longer-new coronavirus, which swore that it was just passing through, but then decided to stick around.
And, no, we don’t have it (as far as we know), but every morning sneeze (routine), every dry cough (boringly routine, especially in our dry-as-a-tortilla-chip house), causes at least a twinge of, “Hmmm …”
- “Picket lines/and picket signs/Don’t punish me/with brutality/Talk to me/so that we can see/What’s going on.”
The great Marvin Gaye. Released in 1971.
Much has changed since then.
But alas, much has not.
- “Bad boys, bad boys, watcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they cancel you?”
After three decades, the television show, “COPS,” has been pulled from the air, a huge stone cast into the pond of shifting public opinion.
Look for the ripples to reach far and wide in how law enforcement will be presented down the road on the small screen.
- On a whim, recently stopped by the local Kentucky Fried Chicken to pick up a few biscuits (we could make a meal out of KFC biscuits, tho’ we don’t).
Upon arriving home, we discovered packets of “honey sauce” had been tossed in the bag as well.
Honey sauce?
Look, we’ve nothing against honey, per se, though we never have been a huge consumer.
But honey sauce?
As it turns out, Popeye’s also does the honey-sauce-packet thing, so without having done a whit of research, perhaps that’s standard-ops when honey becomes like a condiment. Perhaps you just can’t call it “honey” because … well, you just can’t.
But sauce?
- With attentions diverted elsewhere these past few weeks, nearly missed an item out of Corning, N.Y., that after reading it, we wish we had.
Seems a 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of an 100-year-old World War II veteran. Police said the man was killed by multiple hammer blows to the head.
The woman, a neighbor and part-time care giver, had been let go in April by the man and his family because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The body of the man, who served in the Merchant Marine, was found in his home on June 6, the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, an event in which he took part.
Sometimes, just don’t know what to say.
- From the “Oh-You-Have To Be-Kidding" file: Woman takes dog out for his morning constitutional. At some point, dog turns on woman, killing her.
Nothing funny, hah-hah, about that. At all.
But we know this: If that happened to us, we’d be having a very one-sided conversation with St. Peter upon arrival.
“Really?”
“The Lord works in mysterious ways.”
“Had a feeling you might say that. Now, lookee here …”
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
