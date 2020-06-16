Laurel Veterans Memorial Museum reopening

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning Wednesday, the Veterans Memorial Museum will reopen to the public with certain restrictions.
The museum will be open for only four hours, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Groups will be limited to no more than six people and no guided tours will be offered.
“We have been closed for a long time, so we also lost on a lot of donations that help pay the power bill,” President of the Board of Supervisors for the Veterans Memorial Museum Larry Callahan said.
Callahan says all guests must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules. The museum is free and open to the public.
“We want everybody to come and get out and enjoy the museum again cause there’s a lot of stories here to be told,” Callahan said.
