Laurel officers recognized for saving two lives

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Five Laurel Police officers were recognized Tuesday for taking quick action during a medical distress call they responded to on May 30.
“This is protect and serve at its very, very best,” Laurel Chief Tommy Cox said. “They were able to save two individuals who had overdosed on narcotics by administering Narcan and doing CPR.”
Cox says officer Mitch Blakeney, Sgt. John Stringer, officer Brock Avera, Investigator Seth Crabtree and officer Michael Washington all provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived. For their efforts, they were presented with a certificate of commendation.
“There’s a lot of good officers in this country who do those kinds of things every single day and sometimes we overlook, recognize them for that, and we just want to recognize these officers for it,” Cox said.
“Very, very proud,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “Especially right now, you know, the police having a bad time publicly, but there are some good officers, they save lives, just like these officers just did.”
Magee says the police department has the overdose-reversal spray to reduce drug-related death. He thanks James Moore from Moore’s Bike Shop in Hattiesburg for the medicine.
“Every time we are able to use Narcan to save somebody, I email him and let him know that, ‘Here’s another life that you’ve saved by introducing Narcan to the City of Laurel,’” Magee said.
He says the police department has saved at least six lives by using Narcan.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.