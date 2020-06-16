Laurel City Council passes mask order

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council unanimously passed an order on Tuesday requiring the wearing of masks for employees and customers of essential and non-essential businesses to aid in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
Section 1 of the order passed states the following:
• All employees of essential businesses and all employees of nonessential businesses shall wear a mask when working in or moving about the same workspace as other employees or working in or moving about the same room as the public.
• All employees of parcel, food or grocery delivery services (including, but not limited to FedEx, UPS, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Wal Mart Grocery Delivery, lnstaCart, Waitr,) shall wear a mask when making deliveries to a home or business.
• All customers age 12 or over shall wear a mask while inside an essential or nonessential retail establishment.
• For purposes of this Order, "mask" shall be defined as any face covering; including, but not limited to, fabric masks, homemade linen or cloth masks, household dust masks, handkerchief, scarf, surgical mask, KN95 mask or N95 mask.
• The above Order does not obligate an employer to purchase a certain type of mask for employees or the public.
• Nothing in this Order shall prevent a business from implementing a more restrictive policy in terms of masks or others measures to contain and prevent transmission of COVID-19.
• This Order shall not apply to customers who have trouble breathing or are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance; anyone with a disability; or anyone with a medical condition for whom wearing a mask is not recommended by their healthcare professional.
• Retail establishments are encouraged to post notice of the requirement for customers to wear masks at each public entrance of the store and to provide reasonable oversight of their customers to ensure compliance.
The order goes into effect June 17, 2020 at 8 a.m. and ends July 1, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.