Lamar County Library System begins summer reading program

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Library System started it’s summer reading program Tuesday.
This summer’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.”
This year things will be a bit different due to COVID-19. Program signups, reading logs and prizes will be handled online.
The reading program is a great way to keep kids’ minds active in the summer.
“It keeps their literacy up," said Madeline Nevill, children’s services librarian. "A lot of times we worry about kids going backward. Coming into the summer reading program where we have prizes and bonuses and things like that, they are able to have an incentive to keep reading. We make it fun for them to keep it up.”
You can sign up on the Lamar County Library System Facebook page or its website.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.