Insensitive racial comments put spotlight on Lowndes Co. Board President

“In my opinion, they were slaves. And because of that, they didn’t have to go out and earn any money, they didn’t have to do anything,” he added. “Whoever owned them took care of them, fed them, clothed them, worked them. They became dependent, and that dependency is still there. The Democrats right here who depend on the black vote to get elected, they make them dependent on them.” Quote: from Commercial Dispatch 06,16,2020.