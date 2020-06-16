Covington Co. residents get USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Boxes

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County residents are benefiting from a federal program that’s helping farmers get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Several hundred free food boxes were handed out Tuesday afternoon at the Mount Olive Community Center.
They contained food grown by local farmers.
That food is purchased by the USDA and distributed to food banks and other non-profits, through a program called the Farmers to Families Food Box Project.
“This is helping me have a market for my corn, because my main customer base was New Orleans and this is a blessing, a Godsend to farmers like me, because we had stuff in the field and we really didn’t know where we were going to sell it, because it doesn’t stay in the field when you’re ready to harvest it,” said Ben Burkett, secretary/manager of Indian Springs Farmers’ Association.
“It’s wonderful, it’s awesome,” said Ora Prince, one of the residents who got a food box.
They contained items like corn, green peppers, tomatoes, squash and sweet potatoes.
“We’re doing out best to make things better for the people of Covington County, so I’m Beat Four supervisor, but we just don’t want to do it in Beat Four,” said Fenton Pope, district four supervisor for Covington County. Pope is also the president of the Covington County Self-Help Organization. “The supervisors are going to make it happen throughout Covington County.”
Several hundred more food boxes will be distributed next Tuesday at the Seminary Community Center on Highway 49.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.