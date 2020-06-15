Two Waynesboro police officers receive pay raise

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department has given raises to two of its officers.
Officers Kevin Stevens and Michael Platt both received a $1 an hour increase, which comes as both officers are finishing up their first year with the department.
The raise was approved by the city’s board of aldermen and mayor during a special-called meeting.
Police Chief Holt Ross says that under the handbook guidelines, officers who complete their first year with the department are eligible for a pay raise.
“When I first came here, we did not have a pay scale or a rank structure, so we put one of those in place and that’s usually what we’re going by now, we want to show our appreciation to our officers,” Ross said. “We want to let them know that the work that they do out with the public, out in the streets enforcing the law, meeting and greeting with other people, it doesn’t go unnoticed and we appreciate it.”
During that meeting, the board of aldermen also approved hiring a new part-time police officer.
