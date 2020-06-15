Pine Belt Pastors’ Coalition speaks out against racial injustice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Forrest County Board of Supervisors met Monday, the Pine Belt Pastors’ Coalition gathered outside the courthouse to collectively use their voices to speak out against racial injustice.
Residents and local officials listened to coalition members as they advocated for change.
“We come together to pray, problems of racism, institutional racism, biased, prejudice, all those things are really too big for us to solve with conversations alone," said Dwayne Higgason, senior pastor at Grace Temple Ministries. "We need God’s help, so we’ve come together to pray for our leaders, pray for our police department, our elected officials and to pray for our community leaders that God would help us to come together.”
Members meet once a month and say they will continue working together toward racial reconciliation through relationships and conversations.
