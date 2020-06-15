Federal court rules City of Jackson cannot restrict open carry law

By Jacob Gallant | June 15, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 5:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal court ordered the City of Jackson to never restrict open carry laws.

This comes after Mayor Chokwe Lumumba put a halt to the open carry law in April, citing rising gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit was filed days later by Mississippi Justice Institute, arguing the ban was unconstitutional. The Jackson City Council joined that lawsuit.

Lumumba claimed a state statue granted him the right to carry out the ban.

Click here to read the court’s consent decree.

