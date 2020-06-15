Federal court rules City of Jackson cannot restrict open carry law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal court ordered the City of Jackson to never restrict open carry laws.
This comes after Mayor Chokwe Lumumba put a halt to the open carry law in April, citing rising gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.
A lawsuit was filed days later by Mississippi Justice Institute, arguing the ban was unconstitutional. The Jackson City Council joined that lawsuit.
Lumumba claimed a state statue granted him the right to carry out the ban.
Click here to read the court’s consent decree.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.