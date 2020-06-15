Churches work to host vacation bible school during COVID-19 pandemic

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Vacation Bible School is something churches every host every summer for kids in communities.
But, because of COVID-19, churches are having to think outside of the box when it comes to having VBS.
First Baptist Church of Glendale is making VBS kits full of crafts, stories and everything a kid needs to have their own VBS at home.
“We’re going to have crafts in there," said ministry assistant for First Baptist Church of Glendale Wina Wills. "We’re going to have the Bible studies in there. We’re going to have little New Testaments in there so that the children can stay at home and have their vacation bible school in a setting where they wouldn’t be afraid or have to wear a mask or do the social distancing, which is near impossible with a group of children.”
First Baptist Church of Runnelstown has decided to host it’s Vacation Bible School this week, but it is following COVID-19 guidelines as best they can.
“We’re spaced out as best we can," said First Baptist Church of Runnelstown senior pastor Matthew White. "We feel like there are safe distances between each group. We make sure we’ve got hand sanitizer stations in every one of our rooms. We make them use it no matter how old they are.”
First Baptist Church of Runnelstown is also live streaming it’s VBS.
First Baptist Church of Glendale is hoping to start contacting parents for VBS kits by the end of June.
