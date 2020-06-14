Rex Thompson’s Sunday forecast

It was another hot day in the Pine Belt with a couple of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will dip into the 60s overnight with no rain expected.
A weak cold front will come through on Monday and that should result in sunny conditions for the next several days and highs around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday and lows in the mid 60s.
By Wednesday and Thursday highs should creep back up into the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.