Laurel teenager organizes protest in memory of George Floyd

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A peaceful protest was held at Gardiner Park in Laurel Saturday in honor and memory of George Floyd.
The protest was put together by 17-year-old Ciara Crutcher of Laurel as several members of the community came together to sing songs of praise, held signs and voiced their opinions on the future.
“The real reason behind putting this event together is to show the community and the rest of the world, although there are racial injustices going on, we can be the change we want to see as a whole, and we can make the difference ourselves,” said Crutcher. “Because if we just sit around and we don’t change, it’ll pass us by and it will never happen.”
Protesters marched around Gardiner Park chanting Black Lives Matter.
Following the march, they stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to remember the death of George Floyd.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.