John McDonogh statue removed from Duncan Plaza, thrown into Mississippi River by protesters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A statue of John McDonogh was removed from Duncan Plaza and thrown into the Mississippi River on Saturday, June 13.
NOPD reps say demonstrators took it down this afternoon and threw it into the river leaving signs in its place.
A long-standing monument to a wealthy slave owner and benefactor now lies in the Mississippi. In the 1800s, Mcdonogh had many slaves. He was a wealthy landowner in Louisiana. Mcdonogh also willed money to create public schools in new orleans.
Representatives with New Orleans police say protesters took down the statue, drug it into the street and loaded it onto two trucks before transporting it to Jax Brewery and throwing it into the river.
The two individuals who were driving the trucks were apprehended.
Black lives matter and pride signs now replace the bust of John McDonogh.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a statement regarding the incident:
