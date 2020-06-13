Hattiesburg march participants speak out about racial justice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people marched in Hattiesburg Saturday against racial injustice.
It was part of a Black Lives Matter event that culminated in a large rally at the Forrest County Courthouse.
Two separate marches brought people to the rally.
One left Vernon Dahmer Park. The other went from the intersection of Mobile Street and East Seventh Street to the courthouse.
Participants said it was important for them to be there.
“This what you see here right now, this is us joining together to make a difference,” said Iyanna Luckett of Hattiesburg.
“I want to be a part of the cause and I love that I’m able to see history right now,” said Madison Jefferson, another march participant.
“People deserve to have their lives, not their lives taken away,” said Lisa Phillips, another participant.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department estimates about 800 people took part in the marches.
