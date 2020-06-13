Black Lives Matter march, program in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Black Lives Matter march will be taking place in Hattiesburg Saturday to protest racial injustice as the march will be split into two groups before meeting for a program in downtown Hattiesburg.
One group of protesters will begin marching along the 600 block of Mobile Street, while the other will start from Vernon Dahmer Park to march towards the Forrest County Courthouse around 3 p.m.
Recently, there has been discussions to remove a Confederate statue that is located beside the Forrest County Courthouse.
Both groups will meet for a program at the 600 block of Main Street.
The City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County have worked with the organizers to set up a safe environment for the event to happen.
Below is a guide to what will take place:
- March One will begin at E 7th Street and Mobile Street --> Mobile Street --> Batson Street --> Main Street
- March Two will begin at Veron Dahmer Park on Country Club Road --> JC Killingsworth Drive --> Francis Street --> Martin Luther King Avenue --> 6th/Hall Avenue --> West Pine Street --> Hardy Street --> Front Street --> Main Street
- Both marches will join together at Main Street around 4 p.m. for a program
- Hattiesburg Police Department will provide traffic support for both march routes. All motorists should use caution along the routes.
- Portable bathroom access will be available at the program
- Hub City Transit will operate two shuttles at Pine Street & Main Street and at Fire Station #1 on McLeod Street following the program. The shuttles will run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., and each will have access to several drop-off stops between both start points for each march.
The following roads were closed at 10 a.m. to prepare for the program and will remain closed until 8 p.m.:
- Main Street from McLeod Street to West Point (closed for entirety of the event)
- New Orleans Street at Main Street
- Batson Street at Main Street
- Eaton Street at Main Street and Forrest Street
- West Pine Street at Forrest Street
More closures will happen at 2 p.m. and will remain closed through 8 p.m.:
- McLeod Street at Forrest Street
- Brunie Street at Forrest Street
- East Pine Street at Mobile Street (rolling closure, will open after march is over)
- Main Street at Front Street (rolling closure, will open after march is over)
AAA will be located in the area should they be needed.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to take precautions for COVID-19. Social distancing and face covering are encouraged.
