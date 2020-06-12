WATCH: Gov. Reeves discusses ongoing COVID-19 struggle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate reeves is discussing the latest on COVID-19 in the state.
Mississippi State Department of Health has not released new information on the number of cases in the state since Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there were more than 18,000 cases reported in the state, with more than 850 deaths.
Reeves addressed the issue of mental health problems amid COVID-19.
“This country is on edge,” he said. “We have to recognize that and be prepared to deal with it. We cannot pretend that everyone is OK. We have to address the depression, anxiety and fear that are plaguing us.”
He asked Mississippians to show extra love to others as we all deal with tough times.
A mental health resource is available online for Mississippians: https://mentalhealthms.com. It includes locations for services as well as stories from others.
There’s been a 20% increase in calls from Mississippi to the National Suicide Prevention Line, according to the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
