USM sends 15 to wooden-bat leagues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Boys Without Spring will become the Boys of Summer.
Well, at least 15 University of Southern Mississippi baseball players and signees will.
After seeing the spring baseball season halted by the coronavirus pandemic, 10 Golden Eagles and five USM incoming signees will be back on the diamonds of four, wooden-bat summer leagues for collegiate players.
The leagues and players include:
South Florida Collegiate League
Palm Beach (Fla.) Diamond Ducks: third baseman Danny Lynch
Southeast Collegiate League
- Mississippi White Sox: pitcher Justin Storm (signee)
- Louisiana Giants: pitcher Tanner Hall (signee)
Honor the Game Wood Bat Collegiate League
- Rockhounds: pitcher Aubrey Gillentine; pitcher/first baseman Will Tynes (signee)
- Blue Rocks: pitcher Ben Etheridge
- Lugnuts: catcher Andrew Stanley
Deep South Collegiate League
- Team McCarty: outfielder Billy Garrity; pitcher Tyler Spring; pitcher Hunter Stanley
- Team Crim: infielder Reed Trimble; pitcher Garrett Ramsey (signee)
- Team Garner: pitcher/outfielder Reece Ewing (signee)
- Team Larson: outfielder Gabe Montenegro
- Team Parker: outfielder Fisher Norris.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Former University of Southern Mississippi pitcher Alex Nelms was one of 14 Conference USA athletes to receive a prestigious Jim Castaneda Postgraduate Scholarship.
The $4,000 scholarship is named for Castaneda, who in 46 years at Rice University served as an educator, coach and faculty athletics representative.
Nelms, who graduated with a degree in biological sciences, was a four-time C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll honoree and academic medal recipient.
Nelms, who could have returned to the Golden Eagles after having his senior season cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, opted to begin his studies this fall at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Over his USM career, Nelms appeared in 40 games, including three starts. He posted a 1-0 record with a 5.63 earned run average, striking out 56 in 54 1/3 innings while walking 22.
The Castanada scholarship is in its 12th year. The honorees are selected by the faculty athletics representatives from each of C-USA’s schools and approved by the league’s Board of Directors.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.