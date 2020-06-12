Trojans team up again for summer workouts

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - West Marion was one of several local schools to begin summer workouts this week.
The Trojans returned to campus on Monday, about 35 football players rotating in and out of the weight room in groups of ten.
Brad Duncan returns a healthy number of seniors who know just how important this time of year is for building chemistry.
"[We’ve] still been working, just by myself,” said senior running back Jartavious Martin. “Being back with the guys, coaches, being back with unity, it's great."
"It's just best right now to see what your strength is, what can you do, what you can't do,” said senior offensive lineman Jarvis Craft. “Just get the flow of the blood going."
"We're like a brotherhood around here, everybody sees everybody as one brother,” said senior wide receiver Omarion Husband. “That's how we look at each other. We don't look at each other no high, no low or anything. We’re all together. One fall, we all fall."
“High school football is really good stuff,” said Duncan, entering his 16th season as West Marion’s head coach. “We need high school sports to get back started, to help save our dadgum country, to bring us back together. And to see the look in those guys eyes the other day when they finally got back to be together and stuff, that’s why we do what we do man.”
