Second round of community mask handout in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Emergency Management will hand out washable community masks for a second time this weekend.
The masks will be handed out from Friday, June 12 to Saturday, June 13, until supplies last.
Churches and civic organizations are encouraged to call the EOC at (601) 544-5911 to reserve masks, and residents that are homebound and elderly can call to set up delivery.
Masks will be handed out from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Here is a list mask distribution sites:
- Forrest County EOC, 4080 U.S. Highway 11 (next to Sully’s)
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1, 810 Main St.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #2, 805 Katie Ave.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #3, 53 Academy Dr.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #4, 5033 Old Highway 42
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #5, 922 East Hardy St.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #6, 3804 Montague Blvd.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #7, 46 Parkway Blvd.
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #8, 104 Lamar Blvd.
- Petal Civic Center (Friday only 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.), 712 South Main St., Petal.
Masks will also be available from residents’ local Forrest County Fire Station on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Here is a list of those locations:
- Macedonia VFD, 610 Macedonia Rd, Petal
- Sunrise VFD, 1071 Luther Carter Rd., Petal
- North Forrest VFD, 2315 Glendale Ave., Hattiesburg
- Rawls Springs VFD, 512 Archie Smith Rd., Hattiesburg
- Dixie VFD, 19 Dixie Barn Rd., Hattiesburg
- McLaurin VFD, 310 Carter Rd., Hattiesburg
- Brooklyn VFD, 48 U.S. Highway 49 to Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn
- Carnes VFD, 268 John Morris Rd., Lumberton
Please call The Emergency Management District at (601) 544-5911 if you have any questions.
