Saturday marches will close several Hub City streets

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) – Roads along the routes of a pair of Black Lives Matter marches Saturday afternoon will be closed off for the better part of the day.
Streets along the routes will be closed from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
One group will start at the East Seventh-Mobile streets intersection, while the other will begin at Vernon Dahmer Park. Both will converge on downtown Hattiesburg, with the groups gathering in the 600 block of Main Street.
Both marches are expected to begin around 3 p.m., with the program beginning downtown about 4 p.m.
“Public safety is our highest priority; and in preparation for Saturday, both the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County have worked with the organizers to provide a safe environment for the event to take place,” read a statement released Friday by the city.
The East Seventh-Mobile group will march on Mobile Street, turn onto Batson before following Main Street downtown.
The Vernon Dahmer Park group will start on Country Club Road and then travel along J.C. Killingsworth Drive to Francis Street and onto Martin Luther King Avenue.
The route will continue to the intersection of Sixth Street and Hall Avenue, before entering the downtown area via West Pine Street to Hardy Street to Front Street to Main Street.
The Hattiesburg Police Department will be providing traffic support along both routes. All motorists are asked to use caution near these routes.
Portable toilets will be available in the downtown area.
At the program’s close, Hub City Transit will operate shuttles at Pine and Main streets and at Fire Station One on McLeod Street. The shuttles will run between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and take participants to several drop-off points along both routes.
With expected high temperatures, AAA will be stationed in the area should they be needed.
All who plan to attend also are encouraged to take precautions for COVID-19. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Main Street, from McLeod Street to West Pine Street
- New Orleans Street at Main Street
- Batson Street at Main Street
- Eaton Street, at Main and Forrest streets
- West Pine Street at Forrest Street
From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- McLeod Street at Forrest Street
- Brunie Street at Forrest Street
- East Pine Street at Mobile Street (will reopen after march is completed)
- Main Street at Front Street (will reopen after march is completed).
