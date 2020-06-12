PRCC moving manufacturing/machine tech program to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is moving one of its technology programs from the Poplarville campus to the Forrest County Center.
The precision manufacturing and machine technology program is being relocated to be closer to the Forrest County Industrial Park and to better prepare students for employment with local manufacturers.
“Those industry partners that we’ve been working with have basically told us that they have a lot of really good jobs in our area,” said Jana Causey, vice president of Forrest County Operations for Pearl River Community College. “They need that type of skill set from our students and so, that program is going to give a very specific type of skill set.”
Classes will begin in August.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.