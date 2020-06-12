Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today will be amazing! Skies will be sunny all day long with low humidity and highs only in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. This weekend will be sunny and warm but lower humidity will make it feel pretty nice. Highs will be in the low 90s. Sunny weather will continue into next week with highs in the low 90s and no chances of rain through much of next week.