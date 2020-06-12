MVLP hosting series of virtual legal clinics

MVLP will be co-sponsored by several law firms and corporations from around Mississippi for the clinics. (Source: Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project)
By Jalen Dogan | June 12, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 11:52 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) is hosting a series of three legal clinics to help citizens with several legal matters.

Such matters include: Irreconcilable differences (no fault) divorce, uncontested guardianships, simple wills, advance healthcare directive (AHD), power of attorney, and felony and misdemeanor expungement matters.

MVLP is hosting these online/telephonic workshops to the general public to answer any questions regarding the areas of law listed above.

The workshops will be held on:

  • Friday, June 12, 2020, 12:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m.
  • Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m.

You can join the workshops by phone at 1(872) 240-3412, access code: 214-158-133 or online by going here.

For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, you can go here.

