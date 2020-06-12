MVLP hosting series of virtual legal clinics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project (MVLP) is hosting a series of three legal clinics to help citizens with several legal matters.
Such matters include: Irreconcilable differences (no fault) divorce, uncontested guardianships, simple wills, advance healthcare directive (AHD), power of attorney, and felony and misdemeanor expungement matters.
MVLP is hosting these online/telephonic workshops to the general public to answer any questions regarding the areas of law listed above.
The workshops will be held on:
- Friday, June 12, 2020, 12:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:00 p.m.
You can join the workshops by phone at 1(872) 240-3412, access code: 214-158-133 or online by going here.
For more information on MVLP or the legal clinics, you can go here.
