MSDH updates list of long-term care facilities with ongoing outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released updated numbers for long-term care facilities experiencing ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks Friday evening.
Eleven Pine Belt facilities are now listed as having ongoing outbreaks. In the original numbers released on June 3, the MSDH listed 15 Pine Belt facilities as having ongoing outbreaks.
The department of health defines an outbreak as “one or more cases among staff or residents associated with a facility.”
According to the MSDH, the following are the cumulative total of cases and deaths reported at Pine Belt facilities with ongoing outbreaks as of 6 p.m. June 11:
Forrest County
- Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg: 55 employee cases, 93 resident cases and 25 resident deaths.
- Bedford Care Center - Monroe Hall LLC: 1 employee case.
Jones County
- Care Center of Laurel: 37 employee cases, 47 resident cases and 11 resident deaths.
- Laurelwood Community Living Center: 18 employee cases, 39 resident cases and 7 resident deaths.
- Northview Villa Personal Care: 1 resident case.
- Ellisville State School Pecan Grove ICF/IID (Rainbow Dorm): 1 employee case.
- Ellisville State School (Paul D. Cotton): 5 employee cases.
Marion County
- The Grove: 4 employee cases, 15 resident cases and 2 resident deaths.
Jasper County
- Summerland Manor: 1 employee case and 1 resident case.
Wayne County
- Pine View Health and Rehabilitation Center: 1 employee and 4 resident cases.
- Ellisville State School Waynesboro: 2 employee cases.
You can view the full list of state facilities here.
