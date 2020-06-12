Miss. officer accused of racial slur has been fired

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - An officer accused of using a racial slur has been fired from a police department in Mississippi.
News outlets report Meridian Police Interim Chief Charles Coleman says K-9 supervisor Joey Lawn was fired June 3. The chief says Lawn was determined to have used a racial slur against a black officer in 2018.
The incident resurfaced earlier this year and Lawn had been placed on leave without pay. In addition, John Griffith was demoted from captain to lieutenant.
The chief says Griffith failed to perform his supervisory role in regard to the incident involving Lawn.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.