Golden Eagles march in unity Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During a time in which protests and movements are an everyday affair in the United States, Southern Miss came together in its own way on Thursday afternoon.
A large group of USM football players, student-athletes and coaches took a walk down Hardy Street in a demonstration of unity.
Head football coach Jay Hopson and athletic director Jeremy McClain were among the march as the Hattiesburg Police Department accompanied the Golden Eagles to Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Many of the players wore shirts with a Bible verse from Proverbs 17:17 printed on the back:
- "A friend loves at all times. A brother is born for a time of adversity.”
Upon arrival at the park, several players spoke, prayed and even sang.
“[It’s] a movement,” said USM junior linebacker Santrell Latham. “It’s something that needed to happen. We’re out here, we’re just trying to show our support here. Everyone coming together and stuff like that. We’re a band of brothers and we’re all just one big, happy family.”
