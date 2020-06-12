East Marion holds first day of summer workouts

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - East Marion hired Brad Hughes in April to take over its football program.
He waited nearly two months to finally meet his team. The Eagles returned to the practice field on Thursday for day one of summer workouts.
The practice was limited as MHSAA schools go through a 14-day climatization period. East Marion did not use a football but instead mimicked a few passing routes.
Nevertheless, Hughes and company are glad to be back on the ground.
“There were several parents who dropped their boys off this morning and said their kids haven’t left home,” Hughes said. “They’ve been pretty home-bound since all this [Coronavirus] come out. I know they were looking forward to it, getting started back.
“It was exciting to be back with the guys,” said East Marion senior Marteze Mikell. “We were down for a little while, not practicing. It’s really important to try to get all the guys here, get focused, get everything right for the season because we have a lot of young guys.”
Hughes comes to East Marion after spending 2019 as Mize’s offensive line coach. He served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator during their 2011 South State championship season.
“We’ve got some good athletes and we’ve got some hard-working young men – some of ‘em out of shape but that’s okay,” Hughes said. “We’ll get there.”
