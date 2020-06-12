Covington County Schools begins work on new Seminary school entrance

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District has started a new construction project at Seminary Attendance Center.
It’s designed to make it easier and safer to drop off and pick up children from school.
Work began Monday on a new driveway and parking area.
The hope is that the project will alleviate traffic congestion along Highway 590, which runs right in front of the school.
“The school is all on one campus, it’s really three schools and everybody pretty much comes and goes at the same time, so that’s the plan, to try to move that many people in and out as quick as possible,” said Babette Duty, superintendent for Covington County Schools.
“It’s very hard to divert that traffic off that major highway, so hopefully, we’ll be able to divert some of that traffic into here and just make things better,” said Jon Chancelor, school principal.
Work should be finished by the first week in August.
Total cost of the project is about $200,000.
