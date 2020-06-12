Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in prison for gun charge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon from Hattiesburg will spend the next 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a sawed off-shotgun.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Paul Leon Heathcoe, 53, to serve 120 months behind bars, three years of probation and pay a $4,000 fine on Thursday.
Heathcoe was arrested in July 2018 after allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will for three days at his home in Moss Point.
According to prosecutors, the woman showed up to a hospital in Jackson County with head injuries that required staples on July 21, 2018.
The woman told investigators Heathcoe threatened her, made threats against her children, sexually assaulted her and broke a golf club over her head.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Heathcoe’s home, where they found a shotgun with the stock and barrel cut off. They also found a modified holster Heathcoe used to carry the weapon around his home.
Because of a previous felony conviction, it was illegal for Heathcoe to own a firearm.
Heathcoe surrendered to authorities on July 23, 2018 and was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence aggravated assault.
Ozerden found sentencing guideline enhancements for kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated assault, but the statutory sentencing cap for the gun charge was 10 years.
