Attorneys criticize arrest of Petal woman over social media posts

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who says she’s Kaileigh Schmidt’s biological mother and several attorneys are criticizing Schmidt’s arrest this week by Jones County authorities.
Chantelle Dunn and three attorneys met with the media at the Jones County Justice Court Friday.
Schmidt was arrested after making posts on social media that called her father and stepmother racist. She also allegedly shared their personal information.
She was charged with two counts of obscene communication Wednesday after her father and stepmother began receiving threats online, but those charges were dropped Thursday.
Dunn says she fears for Schmidt’s safety following the incident.
“I’m just concerned about her safety,” Dunn said. “We’ve been in contact and she would’ve called me by now and let me know something. Nobody’s heard from her.”
Carlos Moore, an attorney from Grenada, said Schmidt should never have been arrested in the first place.
“I’m a judge in Clarksdale, I’m a judge in Grenada, I would never sign a warrant to arrest someone for a crime that did not happen,” Moore said. “Anyone reading an affidavit with a grain of sense knows that that was not a crime.”
Attorneys Charles Tucker Jr. from Grenada and Javaron Buckley from Chicago were also at the Justice Court Building.
