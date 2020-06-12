All girls robotics team promotes ‘girl power’ in STEM field

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Aquabots 1845-A all girl robotics team recently became state robotics champions in the VEX Robotics State Championship.
“The game is one minute and you have to complete the field in 30 seconds, then you pass it to the next player," said team member Mica Shemper. “That 30 seconds is on you.”
“If you mess that up, you have to fix everything,” said team member Ella Grace Parish.
This isn’t the first time they’ve placed in the top for robotics.
“We have a Worlds STEM award that we won around two years ago," said team member Elliot Walsh. "This year we won the teamwork award at state. We got a big trophy.
“We won one last year, it’s a second place costume award from Worlds,” said team member Madeline Courtney.
The Aquabots aren’t just an award winning robotics team.
They’re using their talents to help marine life by working with the Marine Institute to make Dolphin Enrichment Toys for rehabilitated dolphins.
“We researched a lot of animals and we decided we wanted to do something for dolphins, rehabilitated dolphins. We wanted to create a toy for them. So, we did it together," Shemper said.
“Our favorite animals are dolphins, so we were all like, we should do dolphins," Parish said.
The girls say they love getting to show off their STEM skills while promoting girl power.
“We only do this because it’s fun and we’re with our friends," Shemper said. "We want to inspire other people to do this as well. Robotics is something that you can interact with people and hangout.”
“You make friends with people who have the same hobbies as you, like robotics and engineering. Robotics has helped me in the career I want to go into, which is engineering," Walsh said.
The girls are going into the 7th and 8th grades.
