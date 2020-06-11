Todd Tilghman honored by Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Todd Tilghman, of Meridian, was honored by the Mississippi Legislature Thursday.
Resolutions were passed by both the House and Senate recognizing his win on the 18th season of The Voice and his contribution to Mississippi’s music legacy. Tilghman won $100,000 and a recording contract.
Tilghman is pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian. He said the prayer for both chambers and sang Amazing Grace for the House.
Tilghman later met with Gov. Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves at the Governor’s Mansion.
