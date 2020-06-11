Tim’s Two Cents: Lumberton High School football coach Zach Jones

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Lumberton High School football coach Zach Jones.
Jones enters his sixth season at the helm sporting a 53-18 record. After an 8-6 mark in his first season in 2015, Lumberton has posted double-digit victories in each of the next four years, averaging 11-plus wins a season.
In his five years, the Panthers have lost just one Region 4-1A game, made three trips to the Class 1A South State title game and played for the Class 1A state championship last season.
Jones talks about preparing his team during “the new normal,” the tradition and expectations in Panther Land and what the upcoming season may look like for the perennial title contenders.
