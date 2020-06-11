Stocks fall Thursday as concerns over COVID-19 continue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Stocks fell around 7% Thursday as the Dow lost as much as 1,700 points after a bleak outlook from the government saying the road to recovery remains very long and challenging.
Thursday’s losses put the day of trading as one of the worst for markets since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of late, the markets have stabilized significantly, but there remains a great deal of volatility and Thursday’s report revealed continuing weaknesses that remain.
Much of the pressure is coming from the rise of new cases of coronavirus around the country and recent unemployment numbers.
But is it time to panic? Should people steer clear from investing right now?
According to Michelle Mabry, Managing Partner and President of Client 1st Advisory Group, this may be the perfect time to start putting some money into stocks.
“As long as you have that buy and hold mentality, today is a great day to be buying stocks," Mabry said. "If you look at companies like Exxon that are trading at half the value of what they were six months ago, it has more than a 7% dividend yield. Compare that to putting your money in the bank making less than a quarter percent, it’s great.”
As the economy slowly begins to open back up, investors are looking to see if consumers are ready to start spending again and at what level.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.