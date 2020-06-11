Progress being made in rebuilding of Prentiss church destroyed by tornado

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Jefferson Davis County church are making steady progress in rebuilding their sanctuary, just two months after it was destroyed by a tornado.
The congregation at the James Hill Church in the Granby community will soon start construction of a temporary sanctuary on the site of their former church that was wiped off its foundation by a twister that hit on April 12.
Some donated modular buildings will be connected to form the new sanctuary, until a permanent structure can be built in an adjacent lot.
Meanwhile, St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Collins has pitched in to help with the rebuilding effort.
It made a $1,000 donation last week.
“It’s helping our neighbors, which is what Jesus tells us to do and it’s just a wonderful feeling to help,” said the Reverend Brenda McClendon, of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church.
“We’ve had people just share with us from all over the globe, well wishes and it makes my heart just flutter, to know that people care enough to give to people that they don’t even know, so it means a lot,” said Sean Coney, pastor of James Hill Church.
The modular buildings were part of a former physical therapy clinic in McComb.
Coney says he’s waiting on the delivery of two more before work on the temporary sanctuary will begin.
